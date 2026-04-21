Jack Eichel headshot

Jack Eichel News: Adds pair of helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Eichel logged two assists, including one on the power play, and added two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Mammoth in Game 2.

Eichel didn't get on the scoresheet in the playoff opener Sunday, but he bounced back by helping out on goals for Mark Stone and Ivan Barbashev in this contest. The 29-year-old Eichel is locked in as the Golden Knights' top center after a 90-point effort over 74 regular-season contests. That includes 28 power-play points, and he added 260 shots on net and a plus-23 rating. Eichel is in his fourth career playoff run, and over 40 postseason appearances prior to this year, he had a total of 10 goals and 43 points, including a league-best 26 points in 22 games when Vegas won the Stanley Cup in 2023.

Jack Eichel
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Eichel See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Eichel See More
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
7 days ago
The Week Ahead: Surprises and Disappointments
NHL
The Week Ahead: Surprises and Disappointments
Author Image
Michael Finewax
10 days ago
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
17 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Corey Abbott
23 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Love-Hate is Real
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Love-Hate is Real
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
23 days ago