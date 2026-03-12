Jack Eichel News: Adds two points in win
Eichel scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Penguins.
Eichel has scored in three straight games and has three goals and two assists during a four-game point streak. This was his first multi-point effort since before the Olympics, when he had a goal and an assist Feb. 5 versus the Kings. The veteran center is up to 24 goals, 74 points, 210 shots on net and a plus-15 rating over 58 appearances in a top-line role this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Eichel See More
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown4 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
College Hockey Conference Tournament Primer: Top Players, Teams & NCAA Prospects8 days ago
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Under-the-Radar Pickups11 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are Blowing11 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week14 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Eichel See More