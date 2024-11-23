Jack Eichel News: Another multi-point game

Eichel scored a goal on three shots and had two assists in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Canadiens.

Eichel helped Vegas to blow open the game, recording assists on two of the five goals the Golden Knights scored during the second period. He later put the nail in the coffin with his seventh goal of the season with just under two minutes left. This was Eichel's 10th multi-point effort, in which he has 21 of his 32 points. He became the fastest player in Vegas history to reach 30 points. For the season, Eichel has seven goals, 25 assists, nine hits, 17 blocks, four PIM and a plus-10 rating.