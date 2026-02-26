Jack Eichel headshot

Jack Eichel News: Back on roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Eichel (not injury related) was taken off the non-roster list ahead of Friday's matchup with Washington, per the NHL media site.

Eichel was given an extra day off to recover from his travel back from the Olympics. Going back to before the break, the 29-year-old center is riding a four-game point streak during which he racked up two goals and five helpers, including one power-play point. Eichel should reclaim his spot on both the top line and the No. 1 power-play unit.

Jack Eichel
Vegas Golden Knights
