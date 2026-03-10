Jack Eichel headshot

Jack Eichel News: Buries lone goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Eichel scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Stars.

Eichel has scored in consecutive contests and has a point in four of the last five games. He opened the scoring Tuesday, but the Golden Knights were unable to solve Jake Oettinger again. Eichel is up to 23 goals, 72 points, 208 shots on net and a plus-13 rating over 57 appearances this season. A late surge could allow him to get to the 30-goal mark for the third time in his career, but it's far from a lock to happen.

Jack Eichel
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Eichel See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Eichel See More
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
Yesterday
College Hockey Conference Tournament Primer: Top Players, Teams & NCAA Prospects
NHL
College Hockey Conference Tournament Primer: Top Players, Teams & NCAA Prospects
Author Image
Jordan Mazzara
5 days ago
Category Targets: Under-the-Radar Pickups
NHL
Category Targets: Under-the-Radar Pickups
Author Image
Corey Abbott
8 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are Blowing
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are Blowing
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
8 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
11 days ago