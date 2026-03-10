Jack Eichel News: Buries lone goal in loss
Eichel scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Stars.
Eichel has scored in consecutive contests and has a point in four of the last five games. He opened the scoring Tuesday, but the Golden Knights were unable to solve Jake Oettinger again. Eichel is up to 23 goals, 72 points, 208 shots on net and a plus-13 rating over 57 appearances this season. A late surge could allow him to get to the 30-goal mark for the third time in his career, but it's far from a lock to happen.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Eichel See More
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline RundownYesterday
-
Prospects Analysis
College Hockey Conference Tournament Primer: Top Players, Teams & NCAA Prospects5 days ago
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Under-the-Radar Pickups8 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are Blowing8 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week11 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Eichel See More