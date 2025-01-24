Jack Eichel News: Collects helper in road win

Eichel registered a power-play helper and went plus-2 Thursday in a 4-2 win over St. Louis.

Eichel extended his point streak to four games with the helper -- he's notched a goal and four assists during that span. The star center has racked up two goals, 11 points and a plus-5 rating while only being held off the scoresheet on two occasions through 11 outings in January. Eichel is showcasing his elite playmaking ability in 2024-25, having recorded at least nine helpers through each of the first four months of the season. He's just seven assists away from equalling his career high (54) set in 2018-19 with Buffalo.