Eichel notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Kings.

Eichel had a five-game point streak snapped Saturday in Florida, but he got right back on the scoresheet Tuesday. The star center has been one of the best in the league early on, earning two goals and nine assists over seven outings. He's added 15 shots on net, eight blocked shots and a plus-6 rating while playing in a first-line role.