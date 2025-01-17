Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jack Eichel headshot

Jack Eichel News: Collects power-play helper Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 17, 2025

Eichel notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Eichel has gone five games without a goal but has three assists in that span. The 28-year-old center is up to 55 points through 44 outings this season. He's added 132 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and a plus-22 rating while playing on the top line, and he's earned 17 of his points with the man advantage.

Jack Eichel
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now