Jack Eichel News: Deals helper in win

Eichel notched an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Eichel has five goals and six assists during his five-game point streak, which he extended on a Mark Stone tally in Friday's contest. The 28-year-old Eichel continues to build on his career year and the best individual season in Vegas franchise history. He's at 26 goals, 65 helpers, 217 shots on net, 50 blocked shots and a plus-33 rating through 71 appearances.