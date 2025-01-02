Jack Eichel News: Dishes pair of assists

Eichel registered two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

Eichel helped out on the Golden Knights' first and last goals in the contest. The center saw his four-game point streak end in a loss to the Canadiens on Tuesday, but he was able to avoid his third multi-game dry spell. The 28-year-old is up to 50 points (10 goals, 40 helpers) with 112 shots on net and a plus-23 rating through 38 appearances. Eichel's been one of the top players in the league this season and is well on his way to a career year.