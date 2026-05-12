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Jack Eichel News: Dishes two assists in Game 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Eichel notched two assists and six shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks in Game 5.

Eichel has six helpers over his last four games, with three of those assists coming on the power play. The 29-year-old's goal drought is up to eight contests, but his playmaking continues to be a standout area. Eichel is up to a total of 15 points (six on the power play), 31 shots on net, nine blocked shots, eight hits, 10 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 11 playoff outings.

Jack Eichel
Vegas Golden Knights
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