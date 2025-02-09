Jack Eichel News: Dishes two assists in win

Eichel had two assists and took five shots on net in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Bruins.

Both of Eichel's helpers came in the third period with the latter of the two being the primary pass on Tomas Hertl's game-winning tally on the power play. The 28-year-old center is up to 50 assists, 69 points and 174 shots on net across 55 games this season. Eichel has surpassed his point total from each of the past two seasons and is slated to set multiple career highs. He is just four assists, 13 points, and four power-play points away from matching his season-highs in each respective category. Eichel is tied for sixth in the league in points and is on pace for 100 tallies this season.