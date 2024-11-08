Jack Eichel News: Distributes three helpers

Eichel registered three assists and three shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Eichel had a hand in all of the Golden Knights' goals Friday, and it's impressive he did that without regular linemate Mark Stone (lower body). This was Eichel's second three-point effort in a row. The center is up to four goals, 18 assists, 36 shots on net, 10 blocked sots and a plus-10 rating over 14 appearances. He continues to be one of the top centers in the league early in 2024-25.