Jack Eichel

Jack Eichel News: Earns two shorthanded points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Eichel scored a goal and dished an assist, both while shorthanded, in Friday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

The center added two shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in the victory. Eichel's contributions on the penalty kill early in the third period helped the Golden Knights flip a 3-2 deficit to a 4-3 lead. The 28-year-old is up to 10 goals, 47 points, 100 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and a plus-21 rating over 35 outings this season. That includes two goals and nine helpers over 10 games in December. This is the third season in which Eichel has logged multiple shorthanded points.

