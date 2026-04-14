Jack Eichel News: Four points in win Monday

Eichel recorded a power-play goal and three assists, including one on the power play, in Monday's 6-2 win over the Jets.

Eichel extended his point streak to three games, but even if there are games in which he doesn't crack the scoresheet, it's hard to overlook what the star center has done of late. He has posted at least three points in three of his last eight games, tallying 13 points (three goals, 10 helpers) and a plus-10 rating over that stretch. With 88 points in 73 regular-season contests and just one game left on the schedule, Eichel will have to deliver another dominant performance Wednesday against the Kraken if he wants to reach the 90-point plateau for the second time in his career.