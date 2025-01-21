Jack Eichel News: Fuels comeback effort

Eichel scored a goal on six shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blues.

Eichel's pair of points came in the third period, allowing the Golden Knights to salvage a standings point. The 28-year-old has a goal and three helpers over his last four contests. He has been held off the scoresheet in consecutive games just twice this season, offering remarkable consistency in a top-line role. The center is at 12 goals, 46 assists, 144 shots on net and a plus-24 rating through 46 appearances.