Jack Eichel News: Hits 90-point mark with hat trick
Eichel scored three times on six shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Wild.
Eichel opened the scoring at 6:23 of the first period and then added a pair of goals in the third, including one on the power play. The center has been absolutely electric lately with five goals and five assists during his four-game point streak, which has helped him continue to extend his single-season record for points by a Vegas player. He's now at 26 tallies, 90 points (34 on the power play), 217 shots on net and a plus-31 rating over 70 contests. His prolific production this year has put Eichel tied for fourth in the league in points alongside Connor McDavid (lower body).
