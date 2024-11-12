Jack Eichel News: Keeps streak alive Monday
Eichel recorded an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.
The Golden Knights have lost two games in a row and three of the last five, but Eichel has managed to stand out despite the team's recent struggles. He's on a streak of three straight multi-point efforts, notching eight points in that span with two goals and six assists. He already has eight multi-point games in 15 contests and has failed to crack the scoresheet just three times all season long.
