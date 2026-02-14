Jack Eichel News: Lifts USA to win over Denmark
Eichel had a goal and assist in Team USA's 6-3 win Saturday over Team Denmark at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.
Denmark had scored on two of its first four shots, and Eichel was clutch with USA struggling. His goal and assist came in a 57-second span of the second period to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead. The Americans never trailed again. Teammate Jack Hughes raved to NHL.com about Eichel after the game: "He is a guy we look to for a lot of production. He carries a heavy burden for the Knights team, so it's the same role for him, having to come in here and produce and lead our team." Eichel has one goal and three assists in two games at the Olympics.
