Jack Eichel News: Nets game-winner in overtime

Eichel scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Eichel has just two goals over his last eight games, but he's added eight assists in that span. The 29-year-old came up clutch on a rush in overtime, cashing in 1:19 into the extra session for his sixth game-winner of the season. The center has 26 goals, 84 points, 252 shots on net, 40 blocked shots, 35 hits and a plus-17 rating across 72 appearances.