Jack Eichel headshot

Jack Eichel News: Nets game-winner in overtime

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Eichel scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Eichel has just two goals over his last eight games, but he's added eight assists in that span. The 29-year-old came up clutch on a rush in overtime, cashing in 1:19 into the extra session for his sixth game-winner of the season. The center has 26 goals, 84 points, 252 shots on net, 40 blocked shots, 35 hits and a plus-17 rating across 72 appearances.

Jack Eichel
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Eichel See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Eichel See More
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
6 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Corey Abbott
12 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Love-Hate is Real
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Love-Hate is Real
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
12 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
Author Image
Michael Finewax
20 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
33 days ago