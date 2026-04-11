Jack Eichel News: Nets game-winner in overtime
Eichel scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche.
Eichel has just two goals over his last eight games, but he's added eight assists in that span. The 29-year-old came up clutch on a rush in overtime, cashing in 1:19 into the extra session for his sixth game-winner of the season. The center has 26 goals, 84 points, 252 shots on net, 40 blocked shots, 35 hits and a plus-17 rating across 72 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Eichel See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week6 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 3012 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Love-Hate is Real12 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule20 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown33 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Eichel See More