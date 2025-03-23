Jack Eichel News: Nets game-winner Sunday

Eichel scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Eichel continues to surge on offense with four goals and 13 helpers over 11 outings in March. He's earned seven of those 17 points over his last three contests, with his goal late in the first period Sunday standing as the game-winner. The 28-year-old center is up to 23 goals, 87 points, 211 shots on net, 49 blocked shots and a plus-30 rating over 69 appearances in a career year. It's one that could end with a triple-digit point total if he keeps up his recent play.