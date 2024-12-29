Fantasy Hockey
Jack Eichel headshot

Jack Eichel News: On four-game point streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Eichel notched a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Flames.

Eichel has a goal and five helpers during his four-game point streak, which includes a pair of shorthanded points from Friday's win over the Sharks. The 28-year-old center has emerged as an all-situations force in 2024-25. He's up to 10 goals, 38 helpers, 104 shots on net and a plus-21 rating through 36 appearances in a top-line role.

Jack Eichel
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
