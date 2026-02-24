Jack Eichel headshot

Jack Eichel News: Out for Wednesday's clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Eichel will miss Wednesday's road game in Los Angeles, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Tuesday.

With the extended stay in Milan to pick up some golden hardware, Eichel, alongside United States teammate Noah Hanifin, won't play in Vegas' opening clash out of the Olympic break. The Golden Knights plan on having Eichel join the team for Friday's road game against Washington, where he'll likely reassume his role as the top-line center. Once he returns, the 29-year-old forward will look to continue his impressive regular season, where he has compiled 47 assists and 68 points across 50 appearances this year.

Jack Eichel
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Eichel See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Eichel See More
2026 Olympics Hockey: 20 NHL Players Whose Stock Rose the Most From Milan
NHL
2026 Olympics Hockey: 20 NHL Players Whose Stock Rose the Most From Milan
Author Image
Thomas Leary
Yesterday
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline Advice
NHL
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline Advice
Author Image
Michael Finewax
Yesterday
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
2 days ago
Men’s Olympic Hockey Best Bets: Canada vs USA Gold Medal Picks & Odds Preview
NHL
Men’s Olympic Hockey Best Bets: Canada vs USA Gold Medal Picks & Odds Preview
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
3 days ago
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: USA vs. Denmark Showdown Strategy for Saturday, February 14
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: USA vs. Denmark Showdown Strategy for Saturday, February 14
Author Image
Chris Morgan
11 days ago