Jack Eichel News: Out for Wednesday's clash

Eichel will miss Wednesday's road game in Los Angeles, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Tuesday.

With the extended stay in Milan to pick up some golden hardware, Eichel, alongside United States teammate Noah Hanifin, won't play in Vegas' opening clash out of the Olympic break. The Golden Knights plan on having Eichel join the team for Friday's road game against Washington, where he'll likely reassume his role as the top-line center. Once he returns, the 29-year-old forward will look to continue his impressive regular season, where he has compiled 47 assists and 68 points across 50 appearances this year.