Jack Eichel headshot

Jack Eichel News: Pockets pair of helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Eichel notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks in Game 4.

Eichel earned his first multi-point effort since Game 5 of the first round versus the Mammoth. He's also stuck in a seven-game goal drought, but he's earned 10 assists in that span, including four with the man advantage. Overall, Eichel has earned a goal, 12 helpers, 25 shots on net and a plus-3 rating over 10 playoff contests while filling his usual top-line role.

Jack Eichel
Vegas Golden Knights
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