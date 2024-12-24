Jack Eichel News: Posts assist in win

Eichel notched an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Eichel set up Tomas Hertl's goal in the third period, which was the game-winner. With six helpers over his last five contests, Eichel has remained productive despite going six games without a goal. The center has nine tallies, 36 assists, 98 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating through 34 appearances in a top-line role this season.