Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jack Eichel headshot

Jack Eichel News: Pots power-play goal Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Eichel scored a power-play goal on four shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

Eichel snapped a five-game goal drought with his go-ahead goal in the second period. The 28-year-old had four assists during that span, though his goal Friday was also his first power-play point since Nov. 15. The return of Mark Stone should help Eichel and the rest of the Golden Knights across the board. Eichel is at nine goals, 30 helpers, 12 power-play points, 80 shots on net and a plus-12 rating across 28 appearances.

Jack Eichel
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now