Jack Eichel headshot

Jack Eichel News: Provides two assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Eichel notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

Eichel has picked up a goal and five helpers over his last five contests. The center also has two power-play points in that span -- he went 10 games without contributing on the power play from Nov. 17 to Dec. 4. For the season, the 28-year-old has excelled as the Golden Knights' top forward, racking up nine goals, 33 assists, 90 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 31 appearances.

