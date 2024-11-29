Fantasy Hockey
Jack Eichel News: Puts up pair of helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Eichel registered two assists in Friday's 4-3 win over the Jets.

This was Eichel's third multi-point effort in the last four games, the lone exception being Wednesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Avalanche. He has two goals and five assists in that span. The 28-year-old center has been the engine of the Golden Knights' offense with 36 points (eight goals, 28 helpers), 66 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating over 24 appearances in a top-line role this season.

Jack Eichel
Vegas Golden Knights
