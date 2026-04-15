Jack Eichel News: Reaches 90-point mark
Eichel produced two assists, four shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.
Eichel tore up the league late in the regular season with three goals and 13 helpers over his last 10 games. The surge got him to 90 points in 74 appearances this season, and he's added 260 shots on net and a plus-23 rating. Eichel continuing to be the best player on the ice in most games will be a key factor for Vegas to make a deep playoff run.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Eichel See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Surprises and Disappointments3 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week10 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 3016 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Love-Hate is Real16 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule24 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Eichel See More