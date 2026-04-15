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Jack Eichel News: Reaches 90-point mark

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Eichel produced two assists, four shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

Eichel tore up the league late in the regular season with three goals and 13 helpers over his last 10 games. The surge got him to 90 points in 74 appearances this season, and he's added 260 shots on net and a plus-23 rating. Eichel continuing to be the best player on the ice in most games will be a key factor for Vegas to make a deep playoff run.

Jack Eichel
Vegas Golden Knights
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