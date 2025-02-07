Jack Eichel News: Scores in Thursday's win

Eichel scored a goal on six shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Devils.

Eichel has played well lately, racking up eight goals and five assists over his last 11 outings. The 28-year-old center is up to 19 goals, 67 points, 169 shots and a plus-28 rating through 54 outings overall. He's shooting 11.2 percent, the same as he did last season -- his uptick in points has come from a rise in playmaking. If he continues to play at this level, he'll challenge for a 30-goal, 100-point campaign.