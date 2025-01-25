Fantasy Hockey
Jack Eichel headshot

Jack Eichel News: Scores twice, keeps streak alive

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 25, 2025

Eichel scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

This two-goal performance extended Eichel's current point streak to five games, a span in which he's racked up three goals and four assists -- with four of those points coming on the power play. The 27-year-old is on pace to establish a new career-high mark in points. He's up to 61 points in 48 games this season, and his previous season-high mark is 82, established in 2018-19 when he was a member of the Sabres.

