Jack Eichel News: Sets franchise record

Eichel registered an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Eichel's helper was his 79th point of the season, securing the highest-scoring campaign by a Golden Knights player. He's surged to the mark as a playmaker, picking up a goal and nine assists during his seven-game point streak. He's still got an outside chance of reaching the 100-point mark on the season and should have no trouble topping his previous career high of 82 points from 2018-19 with the Sabres. Eichel has added 202 shots, 46 blocked shots and a plus-28 rating over 64 outings in 2024-25.