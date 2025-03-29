Jack Eichel News: Six-game, 13-point streak

Eichel had a goal and an assist in a 3-1 win over Nashville on Saturday.

Eichel pushed his point streak to six games and 13 points (six goals, seven assists) when he stuffed in a rebound to tie the game 1-1 in the second period. Eichel sits fourth in NHL scoring with 93 points. He's also fourth in assists (66), and he sits in a 10-player tie for 39th in goals with 27. If he can continue at his current rate, Eichel will deliver close to 105 points while being one of the league's strongest two-way players. A Lady Byng nomination must surely be coming his way.