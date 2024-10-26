Fantasy Hockey
Jack Eichel News: Stays hot with two points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 26, 2024

Eichel scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Sharks.

Eichel and Mark Stone set each other up for goals in this contest. The goal was Eichel's first in five games, but he's been productive with six assists in that same span. The top-line center has five multi-point efforts with a total of three goals, 12 assists, 21 shots on net, nine blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over nine appearances this season.

Jack Eichel
Vegas Golden Knights
