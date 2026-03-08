Jack Eichel News: Tallies shortie in loss
Eichel scored a shorthanded goal on five shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.
Eichel got the Golden Knights back within one late in the third period, but the comeback effort fell short. The 29-year-old had been limited to two assists over five games since his turn with the gold-medal-winning Team USA Olympic squad. The center is up to 22 goals, 71 points, 204 shots on net, 32 hits, 34 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating over 56 appearances. His goal Sunday was his first shorthanded point of the campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Eichel See More
-
Prospects Analysis
College Hockey Conference Tournament Primer: Top Players, Teams & NCAA Prospects4 days ago
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Under-the-Radar Pickups7 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are Blowing7 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week10 days ago
-
General NHL Article
2026 Olympics Hockey: 20 NHL Players Whose Stock Rose the Most From Milan14 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Eichel See More