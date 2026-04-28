Jack Eichel News: Three assists in Game 4 win
Eichel recorded three assists and six shots on goal in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Mammoth in Game 4 of their first-round series.
Eichel has scored just one goal in the series, but he has five assists over the last three games, so he's making an impact in other areas. He came through in the clutch as well, setting up Shea Theodore's overtime game-winner. Eichel has six points, a plus-1 rating, 10 shots, five hits and three blocked shots in his last three appearances, and he should play a key role for the Golden Knights in the reminder of the series.
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