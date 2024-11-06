Fantasy Hockey
Jack Eichel News: Three-point effort in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Eichel scored a goal on three shots, added two assists and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.

One of the helpers came on the power play. Eichel had been held off the scoresheet in the previous two games, a short quiet stretch after his excellent start to the campaign. The center is up to four goals, 15 helpers, six power-play points, 33 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 13 contests this season.

