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Jack Eichel News: Three-point game Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Eichel scored a goal on two shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Capitals.

Eichel has four points over his last two games, though he went six contests without a point prior to that. The 29-year-old showed his versatility Saturday -- his goal came at even strength while one assist was shorthanded and the other came on the power play. Eichel is up to 25 goals, 78 points, 234 shots on net, 40 blocked shots, 34 hits and a plus-12 rating over 66 appearances this season. He should be able to top the 80-point mark for the third time in his career and the second year in a row, but he's unlikely to match his 94-point regular season from a year ago.

Jack Eichel
Vegas Golden Knights
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