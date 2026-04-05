Jack Eichel News: Trio of helpers in win

Eichel logged three assists, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Oilers.

Eichel has a goal and seven assists over his last five outings. The 29-year-old had a hand in goals by Brett Howden, Jeremy Lauzon and Mark Stone in this contest. Eichel is up to 82 points (25 goals, 57 helpers), 242 shots on net, 40 blocked shots, 35 hits and a plus-15 rating over 69 appearances this season. He continues to play well in a top-line role and has now reached the 80-point mark for the second regular season in a row and the third time in his career.