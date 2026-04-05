Jack Eichel headshot

Jack Eichel News: Trio of helpers in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 8:10pm

Eichel logged three assists, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Oilers.

Eichel has a goal and seven assists over his last five outings. The 29-year-old had a hand in goals by Brett Howden, Jeremy Lauzon and Mark Stone in this contest. Eichel is up to 82 points (25 goals, 57 helpers), 242 shots on net, 40 blocked shots, 35 hits and a plus-15 rating over 69 appearances this season. He continues to play well in a top-line role and has now reached the 80-point mark for the second regular season in a row and the third time in his career.

Jack Eichel
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Eichel See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Eichel See More
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
Yesterday
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Corey Abbott
7 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Love-Hate is Real
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Love-Hate is Real
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
7 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
Author Image
Michael Finewax
15 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
28 days ago