Jack Eichel News: Two apples in Olympic opener

Eichel dished out two assists and placed three shots on goal in the United States' 5-1 win over Latvia in Olympic round-robin play Thursday.

Eichel was the top playmaker for the United States' power play, as he recorded each of the primary helpers on the team's two goals scored with a man advantage. His first was on Tage Thompson's goal midway through the second period before later making the pass that led to a goal for team captain Auston Matthews. Prior to Eichel receiving the keys to the Americans' power play, he recorded 27 points across his last 18 games with the Golden Knights. The 29-year-old center should see a large chunk of ice time this tournament from the United States' top six.