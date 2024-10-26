Jack Eichel News: Two more assists Friday

Eichel recorded two assists, including one in the power play, in Friday's 6-4 win over the Senators.

Eichel has been nothing short of outstanding for the Golden Knights this season, cracking the scoresheet in all but one of his eight appearances while tallying 11 assists already. The 27-year-old playmaker should continue to have ample opportunities to produce in one of the best offensive teams in the league due to his role on the first line and top power-play unit.