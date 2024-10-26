Fantasy Hockey
Jack Eichel headshot

Jack Eichel News: Two more assists Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 26, 2024 at 10:33am

Eichel recorded two assists, including one in the power play, in Friday's 6-4 win over the Senators.

Eichel has been nothing short of outstanding for the Golden Knights this season, cracking the scoresheet in all but one of his eight appearances while tallying 11 assists already. The 27-year-old playmaker should continue to have ample opportunities to produce in one of the best offensive teams in the league due to his role on the first line and top power-play unit.

Jack Eichel
Vegas Golden Knights
