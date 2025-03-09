Jack Eichel News: Two more helpers in loss

Eichel logged two assists, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Kings.

Eichel stretched his point streak to five games (one goal, seven helpers) with this effort, which included one power-play assist. Both of his assists were on Tomas Hertl tallies in the third period. Eichel is up to 77 points (28 on the power play), 193 shots on net, 45 blocked shots and a plus-28 rating through 62 outings this season.