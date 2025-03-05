Jack Eichel News: Two points in Wednesday's win

Eichel scored a power-play goal on six shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Eichel's first-period tally chased Joseph Woll from the contest, and that goal was ultimately the game-winner. The 28-year-old Eichel had gone five games without a goal, but he has five points over his last three outings. For the season, the center has played at an elite level with 20 goals, 74 points (27 on the power play), 189 shots on net, 43 blocked shots and a plus-28 rating across 60 appearances.