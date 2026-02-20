Jack Eichel News: Two points vs. Slovakia
Eichel recorded an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in the United States' 6-2 win over Slovakia in the Olympic semifinals Friday.
Eichel set up Tage Thompson's goal in the first period to give Team USA a 2-0 lead, and his goal in the second period pulled Samuel Hlavaj out of the game for good. Eichel has been productive for Team USA and has six points so far in the Olympics, courtesy of two goals and four helpers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Eichel See More
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: USA vs. Denmark Showdown Strategy for Saturday, February 147 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Rest, Refuel and Plot11 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions13 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 416 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break19 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Eichel See More