Jack Eichel headshot

Jack Eichel News: Two points vs. Slovakia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Eichel recorded an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in the United States' 6-2 win over Slovakia in the Olympic semifinals Friday.

Eichel set up Tage Thompson's goal in the first period to give Team USA a 2-0 lead, and his goal in the second period pulled Samuel Hlavaj out of the game for good. Eichel has been productive for Team USA and has six points so far in the Olympics, courtesy of two goals and four helpers.

Jack Eichel
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
