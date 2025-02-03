Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jack Eichel headshot

Jack Eichel News: Two tallies in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Eichel netted two goals on the four shots he took in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.

Eichel's first of two tallies came late in the first period on the Vegas power play. He's been one of the best playmakers in the NHL this season but with two goals on Sunday, he has lit the lamp seven times across his last seven games. The 28-year-old center is up to 18 goals, 48 assists, a plus-26 rating and 161 shots on net through 52 appearances this season. Eichel is tied for seventh in the league with 66 points. The center is just two points away from matching his season total of 68 points in 63 appearances from a season ago. Eichel has a real chance to shatter his career-best of 82 points and should continue to be an elite option in fantasy while headlining the Golden Knights' top line and power play.

Jack Eichel
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now