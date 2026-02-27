Jack Finley News: Draws helper in team debut

Finley notched an assist and two hits in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Finley was plucked off waivers from the Lightning early in the Olympic break, so he's had some time to prepare for his team debut. The 23-year-old forward has four points, 12 shots on net, 39 hits and 21 PIM over 23 appearances this season. Finley will likely settle into a rotational role in the bottom six for the Blues, giving him minimal fantasy value.