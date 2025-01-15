Fantasy Hockey
Jack Finley headshot

Jack Finley News: Sent back to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 15, 2025

Finley was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Wednesday.

Finley was called up by the Lightning on Tuesday, and he made his NHL debut during Tampa Bay's 6-2 loss to Boston. He recorded a hit, a shot on goal and a plus-1 rating in 8:25 of ice time but will head back to the minors a day later, which signals that Brayden Point (coach's decision) will likely return following a one-game absence.

Jack Finley
Tampa Bay Lightning
