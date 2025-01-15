Jack Finley News: Sent back to minors

Finley was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Wednesday.

Finley was called up by the Lightning on Tuesday, and he made his NHL debut during Tampa Bay's 6-2 loss to Boston. He recorded a hit, a shot on goal and a plus-1 rating in 8:25 of ice time but will head back to the minors a day later, which signals that Brayden Point (coach's decision) will likely return following a one-game absence.