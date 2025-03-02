Jack Hughes Injury: Injured in Vegas

Hughes (undisclosed) was injured in the third period of Sunday's 2-0 to the Golden Knights and there was no update on his status after the game, Sam Kasan of the Devils' official site reports.

Hughes crashed into the boards late in the game after an incidental collision with Vegas' Jack Eichel. Before departing, Hughes registered two PIM and three shots on goal in 21:54 of ice time. Regarding the 23-year-old's status, head coach Sheldon Keefe said "There's no update. He's going to have to be evaluated. Obviously it didn't look good. We're gonna have to take our time to know the full extent of it." With Keefe's comments in mind, Hughes is unlikely to be available Tuesday in Dallas, though he should be considered day-to-day until the full extent of his injury is known.