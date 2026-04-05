Jack Hughes News: Another multi-point effort
Hughes recorded a shorthanded goal and an even-strength assist in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canadiens.
Hughes was coming off a five-point performance in the 7-3 win over the Capitals on Thursday, and he made his presence felt once again in the Devils' comeback after participating directly in the team's two final goals. Despite the shootout loss, there's no question that Hughes is ending the season on a sizzling note. The star forward has posted five multi-point performances over his last seven games, a stretch in which he's racked up 15 points (seven goals, eight helpers), 34 shots on goal and a plus-5 rating.
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