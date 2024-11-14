Jack Hughes News: Another three-point game

Hughes had three assists in a 6-2 win over the Panthers on Tuesday.

All three came with the man advantage. Hughes has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in his past five games. That includes three contests with three points each -- it's nice to see so many multi-point efforts. Overall, Hughes has 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists), including nine on the power play, and 65 shots in 20 games this season. He's in a tie for fourth overall for shots.